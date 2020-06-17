Rosa Mae Mitchell
Rosa "Mae" Pooler Mitchell, resident of St. Augustine since 1955 went on to eternal rest on June 9, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughter, Tiffany Holmes and grandchildren Tyler and Trinity Holmes all of St Augustine, Brenda Skinner (Fredrick), Belinda Carmichael, George Pooler; devoted godchildren, Rashaad Reid, Oblisa Gilliard, Whitney Pooler; devoted friend, Herman Wilder and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home and funeral services will be private. Interment will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
See www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.