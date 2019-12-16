|
Rosalia A. Neville
Rosalia Alonso Neville, 84, of St. Augustine, Florida passed away quietly and peacefully in her home on December 14, 2019. Originally from Spain and
married to Thomas Arthur Neville for 50 years, they moved to St. Augustine in the early 70s to make our home here . Rosi was known to many as "The Bird Lady" as her passion for birds was her number one hobby throughout her years as a happy home maker. In addition out of her love for her Spanish Culture she was also known as the "Churros Lady" at festivals and get togethers throughout St. Augustine and the surrounding areas.
Survived by Sons: Thomas Alonso Neville & Terence Lee Neville and Daughter: Rose Eileen Fieldhouse and Son-in-law Dr. Robert Lee Fieldhouse along with many grandchildren and great grand children.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at San Sebastian Church. Wake is Wednesday from 5-7 pm at Craig Funeral Home.
Burial will be at 12:30 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019