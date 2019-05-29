|
Rosalino T. Gonzales, M.D.
Rosalino T. Gonzales, M.D., 77, passed away on May 8, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. Dr. Gonzales practiced internal medicine in Michigan and Illinois, retiring to St. Augustine, FL in 1999. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Diosdado Gonzales. Dr. Gonzales is survived by his wife of 50 years Rogelia Gonzales, daughter Rochelle Gonzales Morgan (James), two sons: Rainier Gonzales (Holly) and Rodney Gonzales (Megan), three sisters: Elizabeth Goodman, Belen Gonzales and Adoracion Gonzales, brother Angelo Gonzales and seven grandchildren. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in memory of Dr. Gonzales.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 29 to May 31, 2019