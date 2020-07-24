Rose Files
Rose Files, 89, of St Augustine Florida passed away peacefully on July 17th at Novant Health Hospital in North Carolina. She was born Rose Bocassi, March 12, 1931 in Manhattan, NYC to Italian immigrants Angelo and Lucia
Bocassi. She graduated from Central Commercial High school and married Joseph Files in 1954 at Our Lady of Pompei Roman Catholic Church.
Together Rose and Joe raised two children, owned a restaurant, The Glenwood, in Newburgh NY and retired to St. Augustine Florida. Rose was a devoted wife to Joe whom she cared for as his health deteriorated until his passing in 2004. After Joe's death Rose volunteered for many years in outpatient surgery at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine.
Rose is survived by two children, Maria McRae and John Files, three grandchildren, Heather Rose Renz, Sean Renz and Matthew Files, and one great grandchild, Harley Rose Renz. She will be interred in a private service at Craig Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Rose's name to Flagler Healthcare Foundation at www.flaglerhospital.org/give
Our mother was a strong woman of great character and an inspiration to those she loved. Rest in peace Mom. You and Dad are together again.