|
|
Rose (Perkins) Marie Lyons
Rose Marie "Polly" Perkins Lyons, 74, native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, entered the sunset of life, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her St. Augustine residence. The daughter of Benjamin and Rachel (Wilson) Perkins, Sr., Rose was born on Friday, August 17, 1945. She was educated in St. Johns County School System and a 1962 graduate of R. J. Murray High School. On Saturday, January 31, 1976, Rose was united in marriage to John W. Lyons, Jr. and together they raised a blended family of seven children. Rose was a retired telephone operator and clerk after 23 years of service at Southern Bell (Bellsouth/AT&T). She subsequently returned to the workforce as a receptionist for eight years at the St. Augustine Record (earning recognition as employee of the month twice).Rose was an active member of Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church, and served as Church Secretary, Missionary and as an Usher. She also served on the West St. Augustine Improvement Committee.
Rose enjoyed spending time with her family and her interests included reading, cooking and gardening. She was an avid University of Florida Gators and Miami Dolphins football fan. She truly enjoyed watching old TV shows especially her favorite, The Andy Griffith Show. Rose was known for her quick wit, beautiful smile and her compassion to help anyone in need. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and spent much of her time as a caregiver to family members and friends, including her mother, Rachel (who transitioned at age 88).
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in eternal rest by her sister, Jeanette Duncan; brothers, Benjamin Perkins Jr., Russell Perkins and Ronnie Perkins.
Rose leaves to cherish her memories: husband, John W. Lyons Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Perkins, LaLena White; sons, Adrian (Andrea) White, John (Teneka) W. Lyons, III; stepchildren, June (Will) Floyd; Reverend Karla Tandy, Sean (Demetria) Lyons; brothers, Charles Perkins, Bruce (Tammy) Perkins, James (Patricia) Perkins, Clarence Perkins; sisters, Diane White, Evelyn Owens, Deborah (Vincent) Mitchell; 11 grandchildren, Dawnyell, Ariel, Kristen, Rashaad, Dejah, Trae'ajah, John W. Lyons, IV, Tajah, Jalani, Jahari and Tianna; 6 great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation of family and friends will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, November 15 and Homegoing Celebration will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16 at Remnant Outreach Ministry, 110 Masters Drive, St. Augustine. Reverend Karla Tandy, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church of St. Augustine, is the eulogist. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Augustine. Lyons Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019