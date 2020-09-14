1/1
Rosemary Mae Sheetz Sanders
Rosemary Mae Sheetz Sanders, born October 3rd, 1944, to the late Ed and Nancy Sheetz, shed her earthly shell Saturday morning, September 12th, 2020, and is once again with her beloved Jim, together forever in heaven.
A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, September 18th, 2020, at Turning Point At Calvary, 3500 FL-16, St. Augustine, Florida 32092 at 4 p.m.
To view full obituary please visit
www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
