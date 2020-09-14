Rosemary Mae Sheetz SandersRosemary Mae Sheetz Sanders, born October 3rd, 1944, to the late Ed and Nancy Sheetz, shed her earthly shell Saturday morning, September 12th, 2020, and is once again with her beloved Jim, together forever in heaven.A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, September 18th, 2020, at Turning Point At Calvary, 3500 FL-16, St. Augustine, Florida 32092 at 4 p.m.To view full obituary please visitSt. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.