|
|
Rosena M. Snyder, of St. Augustine, died Friday, May 3, 2019, just three weeks after celebrating her 96th birthday. Born to Charles and Bertha Morrison in Reading, Pa., Rosena excelled in school, studied piano, and was active in Camp Fire Girls and her church. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1944 shortly after marrying John W. Smythe, also of Reading, who was serving in the U.S. Army. Rosena and John had two daughters, Martha Smythe of Charlottesville, Va., and Emily (deceased), before John graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. While living in Pennsylvania, they had two more daughters, Ellen Grosskurth of Ambler, Pa., and Margaret (Maggie) Gebert of St. Augustine. John Smythe, Jr., of Hillsboro, Ore., her fifth child, was born in Winter Haven, Fla., following the family's move with the U. S. Air Force in 1953.
She loved nothing more than being a mother - cooking, sewing, gardening, knitting and supporting the many activities of her busy family. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts and P.T.A.s and was a member of American Association of University Women and P.E.O. She also pursued her hobby of writing and sold several articles. With her family, she enjoyed many adventures by boat and camper. Following her love of travel throughout her life, she visited Canada, Central America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
After her divorce in 1975, she moved to Glenville, N.C., where she, her son, his wife Lauretta, and others built a log home in the mountains, her spiritual home. A few years later, she married Albert Snyder; they lived in the mountain home and in St. Augustine during the winters. Al died after 13 joy-filled years of marriage. Later, Rosena moved off the mountain top and resided in Hayesville, N.C., until she became less independent. In 2016, she moved to St. Augustine to be closer to family.
As a committed Christian, she attended the Episcopal Church and Bible study groups in the communities where she lived.
Rosena is survived by four of her children, seven granddaughters, five grandsons, and eight great-grandchildren living across the U.S. She was also close to her four step-children and their families.
The family thanks Riverside Cottages and Community Hospice for their attentive care and generous support to Rosena and her family. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rosena's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Augustine. Her ashes will be scattered on the mountain she loved so much.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 12, 2019