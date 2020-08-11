1/1
Rosetta Virginia Bailey
Rosetta Virginia Bailey, 81, born in West Virginia, resided in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania for the majority of her adult life. Semi - retired in 1999 relocated to South Florida. Finally moved to Saint Augustine Beach in 2014 where she became active in local government committed by running for SAB Commissioner Seats in 2014 & 2016 as well as being an active member contributing informational presentation to the Saint Augustine Tea Party.
Rose had a 25 year career with Pittsburgh National Bank (PNC) at the height of her career she obtained and excelled in the position of South Western Pennsylvania Regional Loan Manager the first female to obtain the position of Vice President within the banks history, broke the glass ceiling. An active leader in Junior Achievement for multiple year's giving back to the local youth of the community she served so well. Obtaining the Lee Coleman Award for her dedication to the constitution & leadership in educating the public December 15, 2011.
Proceeded in death by her parents David & Elizabeth Bowers and her o two sons William J. and John W. Marshall. Survived by her loving husband Mark Bailey and grandchildren; John Marshall Jr., David J. Marshall, William J. Marshall and Courtney Marshall and great-grandsons Julian and William Marshall. She will be deeply missed by persons too numerous to mention, well versed in scripture and a dedicated Christian, departed this world our day of the Lord - Sunday August 9, 2020. She was a Bold & Brassy little Girl appreciated by many and justifiably intimidated a few.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
