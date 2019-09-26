|
|
Ruby Snodgrass
Ruby Geraldine "Jerry" Emmons Snodgrass, age 90, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the
Bailey Center in Saint Augustine, Florida, following a lengthy illness. Born in Doniphan, Missouri to the
late Jerry and Chloae Emmons, she is survived by her husband of 71 years, Sherman Lloyd Snodgrass and
by her two sons, Sherman Gary Snodgrass (Patsy) and Dr. Steven Lloyd Snodgrass (Mary Lee). She is also
survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, three nieces and two great nephews. She
was preceded in death by brothers Everett Emmons and Irvin Emmons.
A long term resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky, she had resided in Saint Augustine since 2011. She
was a loving homemaker, well known for her baking and culinary skills. She enjoyed gardening and
bridge and excelled at friendship.
A funeral service will take place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 28 at the Craig Funeral Home in
Saint Augustine, preceded by visitation at 9:30. An additional visitation will take place at the J.C. Kirby
Funeral Home on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday, October 4 at 9:00 AM followed by
interment in the Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery, Bowling Green.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019