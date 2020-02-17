Home

Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Rudi Stelling
Rudi Stelling, 91, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 11, after a long illness, at Ponte Vedra Gardens in Ponte Vedra Beach. Rudi was born in Hamburg, Germany and was trained as a civil engineer.
He immigrated to the United States in 1950 and later spent many years working as an international business executive in Latin America, Europe and Wisconsin before moving to St. Augustine, where he lived for over 25 years. In Florida, Rudi enjoyed working on his sailboat and staying active with daily swims and frequent long walks.
He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Frances Evelyn Stelling; survived by two daughters, Susanne of Crofton, Md, and Monique of Raleigh, NC; a sister, Valerie Gill, of Long Boat Key, three grandchildren, Nicholas Lyrenmann of Crofton, Md, Gregory Howard of Raleigh NC, and Natalie Howard also of Raleigh NC, and friends around the world. Requested no service. Donations if desired to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
