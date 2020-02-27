|
|
Ruedi Hartmann
Ruedi Hartmann
Hans-Rudolf "Ruedi" Hartmann, age 88 of St. Augustine entered into rest February 24, 2020 at his home in Marsh Creek Country Club. He was on the founding board of directors at Marsh Creek. He was born in Chur, Switzerland and resided in St. Augustine for the past 36 years. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Ruedi served in the Swiss Army where he was a tank driver. He graduated in 1952 from the Technical Institute of Zurich, Switzerland with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He came to the United States in 1952 under the Marshall Plan. He was one of two students selected to study abroad at University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. While at Notre Dame he worked for the Studebaker Corporation as a designer. He then went to work for Amsler Corporation of Schaffhausen, Switzerland as their US Sales Engineer based in Manhasset, NY from 1955-1962. It was in Manhasset, NY that he met his wife of 48 years, Lenora K. Fiducia (Deceased 2006) who he married in 1958 and raised 3 children: Denice, Greg and Eric. In 1962 he founded H.R. Hartmann Corporation in Port Washington, NY where he worked alongside his wife Lee until 1969. In January of 1970 his company was purchased by MTS Systems Corp. and the family moved to Minneapolis, MN. While at MTS he was Executive Vice-President. In 1973 he founded Hartrun Corp./TTI where he again worked alongside his wife Lee. In 1984 they retired to St. Augustine, FL. Ruedi was one of the pioneers in the field of fracture mechanics and material testing. He received numerous awards from groups such as the Society for Experimental Mechanics, the Society for Experimental Stress Analysis, the American Society for Metals and the American Society for Testing Materials. Ruedi held multiple US and International Patents in his field. He had many prestigious clients such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. He was an honored guest at the inauguration of Spirit of Florida B2 Bomber in 1996.
Funeral services will be held at 9 am, Friday March 13, 2020 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. The services will be followed by a celebration of life and then a burial at the San Lorenzo Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or to St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Ruedi is survived by his 3 children: Daughter and son-in-law Denice Lee Hartmann-Manfredi and Francisco Manfredi; two sons: Hans Gregory Hartmann, Eric Gerard Hartmann all of St. Augustine, FL. Brother and Sister-in-law: Max and Liz Hartmann, St. Augustine. Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law: Dick and Margaret Fiducia, St. Augustine.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Northeast Florida for their care and dedication.
Craig Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020