Ruedi Hartmann
Hans-Rudolf "Ruedi" Hartmann, age 88 of St. Augustine entered into rest February 24, 2020 at his home in Marsh Creek Country Club. He was born in Chur, Switzerland and resided in St. Augustine for the past 36 years. Ruedi served in the Swiss Army where he was a tank driver. He graduated in 1952 from the Technical Institute of Zurich, Switzerland in Engineering. He came to the US in 1952 under the Marshall Plan. He was one of two students selected to study abroad at Notre Dame. While at Notre Dame he worked for the Studebaker Corporation as a designer. He worked for Amsler Corporation in NY from 1955-1962. In Manhasset, NY he met his wife of 48 years, Lenora K. Fiducia (Deceased 2006) who he married in 1958 and raised 3 children: Denice, Greg and Eric. In 1962 he founded H.R. Hartmann Corp. In January of 1970 his company was purchased by MTS Systems Corp. and the family moved to Minneapolis, MN. While at MTS he was Executive Vice-President. In 1973 he founded Hartrun Corp./TTI. In 1984 he retired to St. Augustine, FL. Ruedi was one of the pioneers in the field of fracture mechanics and material testing. He received numerous awards from groups such as the Society for Experimental Mechanics and the Society for Experimental Stress Analysis. Ruedi held multiple US and International Patents. He was an honored guest at the inauguration of Spirit of Florida B2 Bomber in 1996.
Funeral services will be held at 9 am, Friday March 13, 2020 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. The services will be followed by a celebration of life and then a burial at the San Lorenzo Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or to St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Ruedi is survived by his 3 children: Daughter and son-in-law Denice Lee Hartmann-Manfredi and Francisco Manfredi; two sons: Hans Gregory Hartmann, Eric Gerard Hartmann all of St. Augustine. His life partner and companion of 13 years Betty Lou Kelliher of St. Augustine. Brother and Sister-in-law: Max and Liz Hartmann, St. Augustine. Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law: Dick and Margaret Fiducia, St. Augustine.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Northeast Florida for their care and dedication.
Craig Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020