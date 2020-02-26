|
Rufus "Bubba" Charles Stratton
Bubba Stratton, 92, Born October 20, 1927 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 22, 2020.
He was born and raised in Saint Augustine. Anyone who knew him loved him for his historical, comical and true stories. He will be dearly missed by many and his legend will live on through all of us who share his stories. He enjoyed life to the fullest and had a passion for helping others.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Evelyn Stratton wife of 67 years and sons Gregory Alan Stratton and Rufus Timothy Stratton.
He is survived by his sister Cecelia Day, of Ormond Beach, sons Johnny (Lisa) Stratton and Tony Stratton, daughter Mary Ella (Jeff) Dupont all of Saint Augustine. Over 90 grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His careers included - The merchant Marines which allowed him to travel all over the world, he worked for the Saint Augustine Fire Department for 32 years and retired as a Captain, he was a Nuisance Alligator Trapper for 26 years and was a member of The Saint Augustine shrine club where he became a Master Mason on 4/23/1981.
All services will be held at Turning Point at Calvary on State Road 16 - a viewing will take place 5 - 7 PM Friday, February 28 and funeral services
will be 10 AM Saturday. Burial services will be at Sampson Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations made to the Shriner's Club in Saint Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020