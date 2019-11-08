|
Russell Cornwell
Russell L. Cornwell, Jr., 63, passed away on October 31, 2019.
Born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL his family moved to St. Augustine, FL in 1965. Here he graduated from St. Augustine Highschool in 1974.
Russell's family owned and operated (by the whole family including cousins) Russ's Chevron from 1965 to 1985. Opening in 1985, Russell, and his family, built Cornwell's grocery from the ground up along with opening the Orange Spot next door to Cornwell's grocery and a crabbing business with his nephew, Steven. He had many friends and a kind heart. Russell loved Las Vegas, animals, the St. Johns River, being on the water fishing and crabbing.
He is predeceased by his parents Russell L. Cornwell, Sr. and Rita Jean Cornwell.
Russell is survived by his sisters: Kathleen Zimmer (Tony Zimmer), Cynthia Hutto (Gene Hutto) and Karen Cornwell, nephews: Steven Lawrence Solana and Chris Hutto, nieces: Heidi Hardy and Randi Hardy, great-nieces: Zoe Hardy, Katelynn Hardy, Riley Townsend and Kayla Hardy, Aunt Nelly Farley and cousins: Belinda McElroy, David Easterling, Debbie Todd and Ray Jernnign.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home at 6:00 pm.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019