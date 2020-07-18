Russell Gustafson

Russell GustafsonRussell Lorraine GustafsonRussell, 91, passed away peacefully at his residence in St. Augustine, FL on July 14, 2020. Born in Chinook, Montana, Russell, called Saint Augustine, FL his home.After serving in the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force as a Combat Cargo Pilot, Russell relocated from Bozeman, Montana to Jacksonville, FL. It was tough for Russell to decide on a career in architecture or as an airline pilot; but Russell became a distinguished architect and owned the firm McDonald and Gustafson Architects designing many schools, churches, homes, etc., in the Jacksonville, FL area. In 1980, he served as the President of Jacksonville AIA (Chapter of American Institute of Architects). Towards the end of his career, he was an architect for the Duval County School Board until he retired to St. Augustine, FL. During his retirement, he enjoyed painting pictures of St. Augustine landscapes, as well as his grandchildren until he lost his eyesight to macular degeneration.Russell is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy. His two daughters; Gena Smith (Steve) and Gay Bailey of St. Augustine. His 5 grandchildren, Sheena, Mark, Brooks, Cassidy and Peyton. His 3 great-grandchildren, Hudson, Liam and Abel. His brother France W. Gustafson (Pamela).He was preceded in death by his parents George W. and Lydia K. Hagen-Gustafson and brothers, Leighton G. Gustafson and Blaine W. Gustafson.A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity Episcopal Church, 215 Saint George Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084 in his memory.