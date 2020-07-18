1/2
Russell Gustafson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Gustafson
Russell Lorraine Gustafson
Russell, 91, passed away peacefully at his residence in St. Augustine, FL on July 14, 2020. Born in Chinook, Montana, Russell, called Saint Augustine, FL his home.
After serving in the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force as a Combat Cargo Pilot, Russell relocated from Bozeman, Montana to Jacksonville, FL. It was tough for Russell to decide on a career in architecture or as an airline pilot; but Russell became a distinguished architect and owned the firm McDonald and Gustafson Architects designing many schools, churches, homes, etc., in the Jacksonville, FL area. In 1980, he served as the President of Jacksonville AIA (Chapter of American Institute of Architects). Towards the end of his career, he was an architect for the Duval County School Board until he retired to St. Augustine, FL. During his retirement, he enjoyed painting pictures of St. Augustine landscapes, as well as his grandchildren until he lost his eyesight to macular degeneration.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy. His two daughters; Gena Smith (Steve) and Gay Bailey of St. Augustine. His 5 grandchildren, Sheena, Mark, Brooks, Cassidy and Peyton. His 3 great-grandchildren, Hudson, Liam and Abel. His brother France W. Gustafson (Pamela).
He was preceded in death by his parents George W. and Lydia K. Hagen-Gustafson and brothers, Leighton G. Gustafson and Blaine W. Gustafson.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity Episcopal Church, 215 Saint George Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084 in his memory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers and to the Gustafson family,and to Sheena Brown,her mother
Jeffrey Snitzer
Friend
July 18, 2020
My condolences to the entire family, and specially to Mrs. Gustafson and daughter. I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Gustafson once. What a pleasant and gentle soul he was. May he rest in peace.
Edward Dieguez Jr.
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Youll continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. ❤
Pamela Wilder Sima
Classmate
July 17, 2020
Russ has been missed in my office space, Facilities Department of DCPS, he was a brilliant, gentle, kind, wise man with humor that left a lasting impression. Peggy and family my condolences on your loss, may you endure with all the great memories God has allowed you to receive. I'm thankful to have known him and he is a constant personality in all my times of old office stories.
Praying God's peace for you family,
LaShonda Phelps
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved