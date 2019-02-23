|
|
Russell James Gleeson, 70, passed away at the Bailey Hospice Center Surrounded by family on February 20, 2019. Russell grew up in Lyndhurst, NJ and graduated from William Paterson College. He went on to receive a master's degree from Georgian Court College. Russell moved to Toms River in 1971 where he raised his family and worked in education as a teacher, coach and assistant principal. Coaching was a big part of his life. He was Asbury Park Press Wrestling Coach of the Year in 1978 at Manasquan High School, head football Coach at Marlboro High School, spent a few years coaching freshman football at Princeton University. In 2004 he retired to Saint Augustine, FL and enjoyed coaching football at Saint Augustine High School. He touched many lives and continued to enjoy relationships with many former players. He also loved to play golf, watch college football and spend time with family.
He was predeceased by his son Ryan, brothers Douglas and Jeff and his father Richard. Survivors include his wife Patricia, daughter Melissa, grandchildren Paul, James and Claire, his brothers Larry (Carol) and Warren (Della) and his mom Beatrice as well as many loving nieces, nephews and good friends.
A memorial service will be 2 PM Sunday at Craig Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring. 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257. http://CommunityHospice.com or to
www.stjude.org/ or by phone (800) 805-5856
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.(www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 23 to Mar. 23, 2019