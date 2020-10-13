Russell Long
Russell James Long, 76, of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 1:40 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Bailey Center for Caring, St. Augustine, FL
Graveside Services with military rites accorded will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating.
Russell was born December 13, 1943 in Douglas County, IL near Murdock. He was the son of Luther H. and Cora Allen Long. He married Alice A. Antle on April 17, 1976 in Effingham, IL.
Survivors include his wife of St. Augustine, FL, son: Allen James Long of Champaign, step-son: Glenn Stephen (Jayne) Antle of Arcola, sisters: Margaret I. (Glenn) Weaver of Tuscola and Nancy L. (Paul) Romack of Lerna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Harold L. "Bud" Long, sister-in-law: Mary Bridgit Long and 3 nephews: Gregory Allen Weaver, Douglas James Pullen and Dennis Lee Long.
Russ was a 1962 graduate of Tuscola Community High School. Russ served his country in the US Army from November 1966 to November 1968.
Upon graduation, he went to work for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company, where he retired after 34 years of service at the age of 53.
After moving to Florida in 1996, he worked for Ryder Logistics in Jacksonville, FL and for Gorman Company in St. Augustine, where he retired for keeps in 2007.
He enjoyed drag racing, tractor pulls, NASCAR and the Indianapolis 500. He was a Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan. After retirement, he enjoyed working in the yard and daily walks.
Russ will be missed, not only by his family, but his many friends he made in St. Augustine, especially the ones he congregated with at the corner of Beach Blvd and "A" street.
Memorials are suggested to a hospice of the donor's choice.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the local arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com