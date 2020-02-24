|
Ruth Ann Gray
Ruth Ann Gray, age 81, of St. Augustine, passed away on February 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Geneva, Ohio to Edwin and Edith Pancost. Ruth grew up in Hiram, Ohio, where she graduated from Hiram High School. After graduation she moved to California and worked in real estate for many years and as a CNA in home health care. 15 years ago she moved to St. Augustine and continued to work as a CNA until 2 years ago. When Ruth wasn't working she enjoyed reading. She was a loving sister and aunt, who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her twin brother, Richard Pancost of Graysville, Ohio; sister, Joan Morgan of St. Augustine and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Pancost.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020