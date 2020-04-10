Home

Ruth Anne Wilson


1932 - 2020
Ruth Anne Wilson Obituary
Ruth Anne Wilson
Ruth Anne (Boetel) Wilson, formerly of Bowie, Maryland and Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida from complications of Alzheimer's and diabetes. She was born February 10, 1932, to Henry and Martha Boetel in New York City. Ruth graduated from Hunter College High School and Queens College with a degree in early childhood education. After graduating from college, she began a teaching career that spanned decades, married John Wilson, her husband of almost 66 years, and started a family. Ruth loved teaching and after retiring from teaching in Maryland and moving to Florida, she continued to teach by volunteering at an elementary school in Venice, Florida. She also was a very active volunteer with SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) in Sarasota, Florida. Ruth and John loved to travel. China, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Tahiti, and Alaska were just a few of the many places they visited together. They also visited Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean numerous times. Ruth was active in a Lutheran church wherever she lived. Ruth leaves her husband John Wilson, her daughters Susan Murphy (Patrick) and Linda Mustric (John,) and grandchildren Anna, Nicholas, Alexandra, and Sophia who will miss her but will find comfort in the good memories. Ruth also leaves a cherished cousin, Marillyn Osterhout, nieces , a nephew and numerous students and friends whose lives she touched during her long and well lived life. There will be no formal memorial service. Friends and family may donate to SPARCC of Sarasota in Ruth's memory. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
