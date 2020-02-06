St. Augustine Record Obituaries
|
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Ruth B. Hill


1934 - 2020
Ruth B. Hill Obituary
Ruth B. Hill
Mother Ruth Beatrice Hill transitioned from labor to reward on January 27th at the Ponce Care Center surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She attended Excelsior and received her CNA licence from St. Augustine Technical Center, after years in her field she retired from the Ponce Care Center. She worshipped with Palmo Church of God under the leadership of Pastor Thomas Garden and her daughter Rev. Regenia Johnson, Asst. Pastor.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children: Theresa Ingraham, Bertha Johnson, Regenia Johnson, Theresa Williams, James, Joseph, William and Michael Rivers. A host of grands, great-grands, great-great grands, other relatives and friends.
Services:
Saturday, February 8th @ New St. James MBC
1:00 pm
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
Wake: Dawson Chapel CME Church on Friday from 5-7 pm
Professional Services Entrusted to
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
