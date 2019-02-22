|
|
Ruth Catherine Santo, age 83, of St. Augustine, passed away on February 18, 2019 at Flagler Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Plainfield, New Jersey to the late Roland and Mary Curtis. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Anthony Santo Jr. They moved to St. Augustine in 1976, where Ruth excelled at retail sales, notably Teepee Town. She was a Scout den mother and classroom parent at local schools. Ruth's antics brightened the lives of everyone she met. Ruth loved storytelling, orchids, shopping, dancing and entertaining. She enjoyed giving presents to others, especially to little ones. More than anything she loved her family.
She is survived by her son Barry Santo (Linda) of New Smyrna Beach; her daughter, Wendy LaBell of St. Augustine; her grandson Nicholas LaBell (Ashley); and sister, Bette(Gene) Hendershot of St. Augustine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Santo Jr. and brother, Roland Curtis.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Humane Society P.O. Box 133 St. Augustine, FL 32085, http://www.staughumane.org/donate/donatenow.html or the , PO Box 841125 Dallas, TX 75284-1125 www.heart.org
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22, 2019