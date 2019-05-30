|
|
Ruth Smith Lowery
Ruth Smith Lowery was born in Sarasota, Fl on October 18,1926 to the late Prettis McClendon and James B. Smith. Her stepmother was the late Ardelia Smith. She attended high school in Sarasota and later attended business school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1948, while working as a secretary in Washington, DC, Ruth met and married Fred E. Lowery, Jr. Ruth spent most of her life in Philadelphia working as a Secretary for the Philadelphia School District. In her younger years, Ruth was an avid gardener. She loved reading, traveling and spending time with her family. She moved to St. Augustine in her latter years, a place she grew to love. She was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church in St. Augustine. Ruth is survived by: brother; James B. Smith; sins, Tommy Lowery and Bobby Lowery; daughter, Toni Belhu; daughter-in-law, Dana Lowery; grandchildren: Chris Lowery, Wes Lowery, Kiya Lowery, David Belhu, Solomon Belhu, Josh Belhu and Amber Belhu; and great-grandchildren in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
A celebration of life service is 10:00 A.M. Saturday at Christ the King Anglican Church, 6900 US 1 South. The viewing for family and friends, today (Friday) 2-4 PM at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Cemetery, Sanford, FL. following the service.
Arrangements by James Graham Mortuary, Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019