Ruth Thompson

Ruth Thompson passed June 5, 2020 following a long illness. She was born in Broxton, Ga . She is survived by her daughters Fredricka Bradley and Rev. Trudye Thompson , Grandson Derrick Thompson and sister Willeen Cook, great grands, other relatives.

Graveside Services

Thursday @ Evergreen Cemetery

2:30 pm



