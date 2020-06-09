Ruth Thompson
Ruth Thompson passed June 5, 2020 following a long illness. She was born in Broxton, Ga . She is survived by her daughters Fredricka Bradley and Rev. Trudye Thompson , Grandson Derrick Thompson and sister Willeen Cook, great grands, other relatives.
Graveside Services
Thursday @ Evergreen Cemetery
2:30 pm
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.