Sally T. Raulerson, 90, of St.Augustine Florida passed from this earth on April 20th, 2019 at Flagler Hospital with her sons by her side. She was born on March 7, 1929 in Westfield, New Jersey, and moved to St. Augustine in the mid1950's. She was an accomplished artist who painted the local Beaches that she loved to walk as well as Local Shrimp Boats, Boat Docks, Still Lifes and the St. Augustine Downtown Scenes.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband John L. Raulerson and stepson John Roger Raulerson. She is survived by her children, Tracey Long, James Long, Michael Long, stepdaughter, Libby Raulerson Walsh, and two stepsons, Randy Raulerson and Tim Raulerson. Four grandchildren, David Long, Ivy Long, Christina Long and Elliot Long, her other relatives reside in New York and in her home state of New Jersey. She will be missed by all who knew her and will live on in the hearts of her family, friends and many loved ones.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in her honor with her family and friends sometime in late May of this year. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Sally's honor to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc PO Box 2000 Boys Ranch, Fl 32064 (386) 842-5501 (800)765-3797 [email protected]
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019