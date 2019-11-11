Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Solano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Lee "Sambo" Solano Sr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Lee "Sambo" Solano Sr. Obituary
Samuel "Sambo" Lee Solano, Sr.
Samuel "Sambo" Lee Solano, Sr., 73, of Palatka, transitioned on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A native of St. Augustine and a true Minorcan, he was the son of Clarence "Buck" and Dorothy Blaylock Solano, Sr. He was of the Catholic faith. Samuel attended St. Joseph Academy and St. Augustine High School. He was a professional carpenter employed by Desco Marine and later Dixon Lumber Co. He was an outdoorsman and an avid Dale Earnhardt NASCAR fan. He was a loving, caring, and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in eternal rest by his brother, Clarence Joseph "CJ" Solano, Jr.
Cherished memories: devoted wife, Betty Jo Taylor Solano; daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Crowell, Deana (Chris) Pamies; Rhonda (Phil) Garcia, Wendy Smith; son, Samuel "Bub" Solano, Jr., 11 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; sister, Carol Pappy; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Clarice Moran, St. Augustine; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, November 12 with a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Flagg's Chapel of Serenity, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka. Bruce Seger, Pastor of The First Church of God, officiating. Solano family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional Arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -