|
|
Samuel "Sambo" Lee Solano, Sr.
Samuel "Sambo" Lee Solano, Sr., 73, of Palatka, transitioned on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A native of St. Augustine and a true Minorcan, he was the son of Clarence "Buck" and Dorothy Blaylock Solano, Sr. He was of the Catholic faith. Samuel attended St. Joseph Academy and St. Augustine High School. He was a professional carpenter employed by Desco Marine and later Dixon Lumber Co. He was an outdoorsman and an avid Dale Earnhardt NASCAR fan. He was a loving, caring, and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in eternal rest by his brother, Clarence Joseph "CJ" Solano, Jr.
Cherished memories: devoted wife, Betty Jo Taylor Solano; daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Crowell, Deana (Chris) Pamies; Rhonda (Phil) Garcia, Wendy Smith; son, Samuel "Bub" Solano, Jr., 11 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; sister, Carol Pappy; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Clarice Moran, St. Augustine; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, November 12 with a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Flagg's Chapel of Serenity, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka. Bruce Seger, Pastor of The First Church of God, officiating. Solano family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional Arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019