Samuel Nelson Rowe Sr.
Samuel Nelson Rowe, Sr.
Samuel Nelson Rowe, Sr., passed away November 10, 2020, he was 89 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Karen Rowe of 40 years, his children, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held November 21, 2020 at 3pm at St. Johns Family Funeral Home And Crematory 385 State Rd 207, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Viewing will be held on November 20, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at St Johns Family Funeral Home and Crematory.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
21
Service
03:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memories & Condolences
