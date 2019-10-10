|
Samuel White, III
Samuel R. White, III transitioned from labor to reward on October 7th at Flagler Hospital. He attended area schools and was employed in the Maintenance Division at the WGV. He served faithfully at his church Mt. Olive United Holy Church as Chairman of the Deacon Board.
Cherishing his memories his loving and devoted wife, Diane; Daughter: Shirley: His Sister and Brothers: Theresa, James and Oscar, Jr., Four Grandchildren and Seven Grear Grandchildren.
SERVICES
Saturday, October 12th @ 11:00 am
Mt. Olive United Holy Church
Elder Tonnette Williams, Pastor
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
Friends may sign the Guestbook from 6:30 -7 @ the church on Friday ( today) and from 10:00 until service hour on Saturday.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS please send donations to the and Mt. Olive United Holy Church Building Fund.
Professional Services
James Graham Mortuary, Inc.,
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019