Sandra Marie Rodrigues
Sandra Marie Rodrigues, 70, passed away in St. Augustine, FL on May 13, 2019, after a long and arduous struggle with Post Polio Syndrome. A talented writer, speaker and singer, she founded Tale Tellers of St. Augustine in 1993, a performing
guild devoted to the advocacy of storytelling as an art form and entertainment medium, of which she was president for the first three years. Her performances included "Sisters of Suffrage", a dramatic presentation spotlighting the private lives and public images of three leaders of the women's rights movement, "Diversity and Diversions", dedicated to the world's varied cultures and heritages, and "Spanish Voices of the Past", which brought the 18 th century of St. Augustine to life for the audience. Sandra was also self-employed as a writer through her company, A Way with Words. As a disc jockey for 21 years for the World Music Program on WFCF, Flagler College radio, 88.5 FM, her objective was to show the unity and similarity of the cultures of the world through music as well as to give people a taste of music they had been unacquainted with. She also produced a series of plays based on old fairy tales for the station. A member of Toastmasters International for most of her life, she received the Advanced Toastmaster Bronze Award in 2000 for advancement in the Toastmasters International Communication Program. A believer in astrology to the point where she planned her life according to the position of the stars and the planets, Sandra was also an active member of the Edgar Cayce group, which believed in reincarnation and clairvoyance, among other things. Never one to accept anything at face value, she was
always questioning established doctrine and reading alternative perspectives. A passionate and driven person, she was an unforgettable force to be reckoned with, wherever she went. A native of Boston, MA, Sandra graduated Summa Cum Laude from Suffolk University in Boston and studied Linguistics at Ohio State University. She volunteered at the International Institute of Boston, where she met her husband, to help refugees from behind the Bamboo and Iron curtains adjust to life in America. Blessed with many talents, she sang a cappella for the Byzantine-Russian Liturgical Choir at Harvard. Sandra was an avid traveler, especially to Europe and South America and she spoke four languages: French, Portuguese, Spanish and English.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 33 years and love of her life, Rodolfo Diaz, her son, Kenneth Rodrigues, her stepson, Kenles Diaz, her sister Mary Ann Rodrigues Regan, her brother-in-law, Michael Regan, her nephew, Christopher Regan and her niece, Vanessa Regan.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for post-polio research to a foundation such as the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. We hope that you can join a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Sandra's life at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019