Sandra Myers Lee
Sandra Myers Lee, 69, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Sandra was born on November 19, 1949 to the late Frank and Halle Myers and raised in Spencer, North Carolina.
Sandra worked at St Johns River State College for over 20 years, She retired as the Bookstore Manager and enjoyed taking care of children and reading.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 40 years, Fredrick; daughters, Stephanie Weiss(Tye), Stacey Daniels(Kurt) and Jennifer Feger(Nate); grandchildren, Willa, Dax, Clint, Verity, Joel and Michiko; sister, Brenda Overcash and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
At Sandra's request there will be no service but donations may be sent in her honor to Community Hospice, Bailey Family Center for Caring, https://www.communityhospice.com/foundation/memorial-giving/.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019