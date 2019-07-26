|
Sandra Stedman
Sandra A. Stedman passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019. Mom was 83 years of age and born in Lowell Massachusetts in 1935. Mom and dad moved to St. Augustine in 1962 with mom working at Flagler Hospital and dad teaching at St. Augustine Highs school. She was preceded in death by her daughter Christina A.(Stedman) VonLeue.
Mom leaves behind her husband of 62 years Halver Stedman, son Duffy Stedman, grandchildren Kory VonLeue, Nathaniel Stedman USAF, Karen Thomas and Emily Leavens.
She was blessed with 4 great grandchildren with a fifth on the way.
To know her was to love her. As she leaves this world it makes us realize how many babies she has helped bring into this community as the head of labor and delivery at St. Augustine General Hospital. She was born to be a nurse with strong hands, a soft voice, listening ears and a understanding heart. Not only was she a great nurse but she was a great mom and wife. Both her and my dad had a love of the state of Maine and summered there at their cottage for most of their lives.
A celebration service will be held 10 AM Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home followed by a burial at Craig Memorial Park.
Flowers are accepted or those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the local PBS station.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 26 to July 28, 2019