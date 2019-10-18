|
|
Sandra Steed
Sandra Lee Steed (Burris) was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1948 as the youngest of 5 children of deaf parents.
Sandy surmounted many childhood obstacles, eventually becoming the head majorette at the large and impressive, Central High School. She swiftly and effortlessly moved through a successful career in banking, mortgage and business for many years. She was up for a camping trip every weekend with her family and dogs, and was the ever-present holiday hostess, making pineapple-upside-down-cakes and a welcoming environment that couldn't be beat.
Sandy was smart, beautiful, quick-witted, independent, big-hearted, and undeniably resilient.
On February 9, 1985, Sandy married her best friend, Tom Steed. Their mutual enjoyment of running a business together, camping with the kids as a blended family, and walking the shoreline of Crescent Beach kept their lives busy and full. Because of their love of those walks together, they eventually moved full-time to St. Augustine in 2002.
Sandy was preceded in death by her three brothers, Vernon, Jerry and Dick Burris as well as her parents, William and Erie.
Sandy's survivors include her husband Tom; her children, Megan Smith and Thomas (Arbida) Steed; her grandchildren, Canaan, Ezra, Otto, Jordan and Elijah; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Wyatt; a sister, Barbara Salyers and half-sister, Vicky Petersen; a half-brother James; as well as many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A small, private ceremony was held at her favorite stretch of beach at sunset on September 12.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019