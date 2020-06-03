Scott Bamford
Scott Bamford, age 50, of the Treasure Beach Community in St. Augustine, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020 at his home. Scott was born in Murray, Kentucky, grew up in Orlando, FL., and was a 1987 graduate of Edgewater High School. He moved to St. Augustine to attend Flagler College and graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. In 1990, Scott worked at the Conch House where he met Hallie and began their life journey. In 1998 Scott began a career in banking joining the Peoples First Community Bank family. As he grew in his career, he served different positions with Hancock Bank, Prosperity Bank and was currently Vice President of Construction Lending for Ameris Bank. Scott experienced great success in his banking career and was well known and loved by his co-workers, customers and community. Away from office, Scott enjoyed spending time with family and friends outdoors camping and grilling, and loved being out on the water fishing, boating, surfing and swimming. Scott became a life-long friend to everyone he met and was always the one you could count on to lend a helping hand. Most of all, Scott was a loving husband, an incredible father and a true friend to all. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Hallie Tesori Bamford, a son, Jack, and daughter, Maggie, all of St. Augustine; his mother, Janet Bamford of Orlando, his father, Fred Bamford and wife Tammy of Orlando; brother, Greg Bamford and his wife Darlene of Nicaragua; sister, Leah Bamford of Miami, a niece, Sofia; nephews, Eric, and Ryan, his wife Rachel, and their children, Jayden & Ollie. He is also survived by a step sister, Olivia Hill, her husband Rusty, and their children Alexandra and Spencer; a step brother, Alex, his wife Monica and their son Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his brother David.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 6 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation from 4 to 6 pm will precede the service. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50% capacity during the visitation. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the visitation or service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed on our facebook page: www.facebook.com/stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to sponsor a child in summer surf camp in Scott's memory.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.