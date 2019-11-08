|
Scott Charles Cameron
Scott Charles Cameron, 68, of Hastings passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Scott was a proud US Army Veteran. Scott is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Barbara. Scott leaves to cherish his memories his children, Craig, Alexandria, Sara, Lisa and Angie; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Jill; brother, Walter; sister-in-law, Sandra; brother-in-law, Jimmy. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019