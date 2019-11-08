Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Scott Charles Cameron

Scott Charles Cameron Obituary
Scott Charles Cameron
Scott Charles Cameron, 68, of Hastings passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Scott was a proud US Army Veteran. Scott is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Barbara. Scott leaves to cherish his memories his children, Craig, Alexandria, Sara, Lisa and Angie; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Jill; brother, Walter; sister-in-law, Sandra; brother-in-law, Jimmy. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
