Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Meyers


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Meyers Obituary
Scott Meyers
Scott Edward Meyers passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday. August 9, 2019. Scott saw born in Allen Park, Michigan on May 7, 1962 and moved to Fruit Cove in March 1979. Starting the day before he graduated high school, Scott was employed by North Florida Irrigation for 39 years.
Scott is survived by his wife of 36 years Janice "Jan", daughters Amber Meyers and Cortney Boesdorfer, son-in-law Curtis Boesdorfer, and granddaughters Carli and soon-to-be Baby b. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul F. Meyers and Patricia A. Meyers.
Scott was a beloved husband and loving father, respected friend, and doting grandpa. Besides his family, Scott was known for his dedication to his GM cars, a love he inherited from his dad.
Visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home 5 pm-7 pm August 15, 2019, with a memorial service at 6 pm. The family requests contributions be made to the in lieu of flowers.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now