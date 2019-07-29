Home

SGT Stephanie A. Robinson
SGT. Stephanie A. Robinson, age 37, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Augustine, FL. SGT. Robinson was born on January 28, 1982, in Pittsburg, PA. SGT. Robinson was active duty army and most recent stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Sgt. Robinson served 9 plus years in the United States Army. She was a loving partner, best friend, sister and God Mother. SGT. Stephanie Robinson will always be remembered for her smile. Her life was an example of John 15:12 "My Command is this: Love each other as I have loved you."


Published in St. Augustine Record from July 29 to July 31, 2019
