Shalunda Butler
Shalunda (Shaun) Butler, 45, of Bunnell, FL was born on Sunday, April 21, 1974 in Bunnell, FL to Larry Johnson, Sr., and Gloria Jean Butler McKay. On Friday, February 21, 2020, Sister Shalunda Butler transitioned from this life to her eternal life at AdventHealth of Daytona, FL.
She leaves to cherish her many memories; loving and devoted fiancé, Willie Miller; caring father, Larry (Carail) Johnson; siblings, Arnecia (Christopher) Harper; Gloria (David) Grant, Kenneth (Mary Jo) McKay, Kyle (Janice) Jones, Velma (Lonnie) Allen, Adrian Johnson, Mary (James) Bletcher, Shirley McKay, May McKay, Michael (Sharon) McKay, Harold (Shacarol) McKay, Patricia (Don) Blonshine, Jimmy (Claudia) McRae, Kammie Smith, Angela (Ricky) Williams, Lasonjia (Corey) Russell, Mia (Jimmy) Smith, and Tyneshia Rozier – McKay; a host of sorrowing loved ones, nieces, nephews, Cousins (including Mia Butler) other extended family members and many, many dear friends.
The Homegoing Celebration will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Espanola, FL, Rev. Dr. Frank Giddens, Sr., Pastor. The viewing will be an hour prior to The Homegoing Celebration. Her pastor, Rev. Elijah Emanuel will deliver the eulogy. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020