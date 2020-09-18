1/1
Shane Lee Walton
1957 - 2020
Shane L. Walton, 62, passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2020 while visiting his vacation home in Wachapreague, VA. Shane was born in St. Augustine, FL on December 21, 1957 to Jimmy and Sally Reyes Walton. Shane was a well known heritage native of St. Augustine, with direct lineage to the Isle of Minorca. He attended St. Augustine High School and soon after began his career with the St. Johns County School District. He retired in 2016 after 35 years of dedicated service as the Director of Facilities. Shane was an extraordinary leader and respected the men and women he worked alongside of to create a safe environment for the children of St. Johns County. He was a man known for always taking charge and offering a helping hand. Shane enjoyed hunting and fishing, but the true love of his life was his family and friends. More than anything else, he loved spending time with them. Shane was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Shane is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Christie Walton; sons, Shane Lee Walton, Jr., Jamie Vincent Walton (Tara), Jake Reyes Walton, and daughter, Tiffany Marie Minshall (Matthew); mother, Sally Reyes Walton; sister, Vicky Langston (Billy); brother, Dane Walton (Betsy); his 10 cherished grandchildren, Courtney, Cassidy, Kayla, Kylee, Caleb, Ashlyn, Abby, Nathan, Reese and Wyatt; and 3 great grandchildren, Chloe, Conor and Carson; mother-in-law, Sue Bane; brother-in-law, Sean Noel and many nieces, nephews, and of course his treasured Tebow. He was pre-deceased by his adored father, James William Walton.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Private family funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the organizations Shane was passionate about: Shriner's, Wounded Warriors, or the St. Augustine Boating Club.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
