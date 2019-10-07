|
|
Shannon Marie Greggs
Shannon Greggs, age 41, of Hastings, entered into her eternal rest and went to be with the Lord and family in heaven at 3:57 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was a member of the band and chorus in middle school and then band and Winter Guard at St. Augustine High School. Shannon worked at GNC and Vitamin world for many years and also at Payless Shoes of St. Augustine and then later in Jacksonville. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Dalton J. Greggs; her daughter, Annmarie Rose Tacinelli of Macon, GA; mother, Georgie Juanita Gaines of Hasting; her sisters, Mary Nell York, Wanda S. Zink and Cassandra Shafer all of St. Augustine; her father, Frederick Douglas (Helen); her sister, Samantha Nace of Wisconsin, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daddy, Earnest Gaines and brother, David E. Gaines.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019