Sharon Leigh Lainhart


1960 - 2020
Sharon Leigh Lainhart Obituary
Sharon Leigh Lainhart
Sharon Leigh Lainhart, age 60, born January 3, 1960 in Ahoskie, NC, passed away on April 17, 2020. She had been a resident of Saint Augustine, Florida since 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Louise Drew, as well as two sisters Evelyn Bizzell and Mary Ann Grimes.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother and an adoring grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years William Lainhart, daughter Sandra (David) Wood, son John (Grace) Lainhart and grandchildren Carter Lainhart and Olivia Wood. Sharon's family was her greatest passion. She is already greatly missed.
Sharon had many loving brothers and sisters. She is survived by Richard (Melody) Drew, Michael (Janice) Drew, Gary (Linda) Drew, Charles (Joan) Drew, Steven (Cynthia) Drew, Linda (Mike) Combs and David Drew. Brother in laws Norman Grimes and James Lainhart. Also, many nieces and nephews she loved as her own.
Sharon worked for The St. Johns County Board of Realtors for 25 years where she made many friends she called family.
Respecting Sharon's wishes, there will be no formal services. We ask that you celebrate the memories you have of Sharon daily. Please take comfort in knowing she is at peace and not suffering.
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home and Cemetery will be handling the cremation. In Sharon's name, please consider a small donation to SNAP-NC. A charity that is close to our families hearts that aids in assistance to spay-neuter pets. You can donate via PayPal by sending to [email protected]
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
