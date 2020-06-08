Shawn FlemingShawn FlemingOn the morning of June 5, 2020 Shawn Anthony Fleming, age 50, formerly of Morrisville and Levittown, Pa, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his wife Jenelle, his sons Beau and Blake, his parents Louis J. and Shirley Fleming, his sisters Elaine (William) Cronin, Mary Grace Fleming, and brother Louis P. (Katie) Fleming as well as many loved ones. Known for his prowess as a baseball coach, a mentor to his boys both on and off the field. He will be missed by all of the people whose lives he touched. A viewing will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at San Sebastian Catholic Church, St. Augustine, FL A funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 PM.