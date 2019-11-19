|
Shelley Ann Johnson Agan
Shelley Ann Johnson Agan, 56, of St. Augustine passed away November 17, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Shelley was very kind and loved to socialize. She never met a stranger. Shelley was born on September 24, 1963 to Mary Carolyn and William McCallum. After the passing of her mother, she was adopted by her grandparents, Charles and Mary Grace Johnson. She is preceded in death by her adopted parents and her birth parents. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Sharon Badger and Patricia L. Scalan; nieces and nephews, Sherry and Warren Badger, Dawn Brown. A very special thanks to the Bailey Family Center for Caring and Leo Kaczmar for their love and care. A Celebration of Shelley's life will be 5pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Kayak Shop on State Road 16 across from the Bird Sanctuary with Rev. Clarence Blalock officiating. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019