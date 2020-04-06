|
|
Sherry Priscilla Martin
Sherry Priscilla Arline Martin passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Bailey Center, St. Augustine, FL. She was born January 26, 1949, to the late Stonewall and Priscilla Arline. Her sister Jeanette Smith, nieces Pamela and Shaun Smith and Aunt Naomi Hicks also preceded her in death.
Sherry was a 1967 graduate of R.J. Murray High School in St. Augustine, FL and went on to graduate from Massey Business College in Jacksonville, FL. She worked for many years at the Southern Bell telephone company. She was also a dedicated employee of the Florida Department of Licensing where she served until she retired. During retirement, she enjoyed spending time at home with her family.
She leaves to mourn a loving daughter, Alexis Stonya Martin and granddaughter, Ashelyn Taylor Clark, siblings: Julie (Marvis) McKinnon, Fruitland Park, FL, Harold Arline (Barbara), Oxon Hill, MD, Sheila Stafford (Ronald), St. Augustine, FL, Sandra Booker, Houston, TX, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The public will have an opportunity to pay respects on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 between 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM at St. Johns Family Funeral Home, 385 State Rd 207, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Families with the surname A-N please attend from 11:00-11:45 and families with the surname O-Z please attend 11:45-12:20. If you are at high risk or feel ill please do not attend.
Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) state mandate, the memorial service will be family only.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020