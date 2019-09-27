|
Shirley "Lee" Austin
Shirley "Lee" Austin, 96, passed away September 22, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for 40 years and Naples, Italy for 5 years. Shirley was a resident of St. Augustine for the past 17 years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker.
Shirley was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, R.I. and a lifelong member of the Eastern Star. One of her favorite things to do was playing cards with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Plato C. Austin of Taylorsville, North Carolina. He was a 30 year naval veteran and survivor of the USS Lexington, which was in the battle of the Coral Sea during WW II.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Wright of Rutland, VT, daughter, Diane Ryan, son in law Tom Ryan of St. Augustine, FL, son, Kevin Austin of Melbourne, FL, three granddaughters, Brenna Ryan of St. Augustine, Courtney Murr of St. Augustine and Amanda West of Park City, Utah, one grandson, Taylor Austin of Melbourne Beach, Florida and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm Saturday October 5 at Craig Funeral Home.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or donations in her memory can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
The family would like to thank Senior Helpers and Community Hospice for their quality and personal care. Especially Mary, who without her love and devotion we would have never made it.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019