Shirley GatchellOn Monday, July 22,2020, Shirley Gatchell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away at the age of 90. Shirley is the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Stang. She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on February 11, 1930.Shirley was married to Jim Gatchell (deceased), in 1954, and together they raised four children. Preceding her in death, along with her husband, Jim, were her son, Jimmy, grandsons, Tyler Martin (St. Augustine, FL) and DJ Berends (Yakima, WA). She is survived by her other children, Larry Martin Gatchell (Alice) (St. Augustine, FL), Tonya Wells (Billy)(St. Augustine, FL), Tedi Berends (John)(Yakima, WA); grandchildren, Wesley Wells (Amanda), Victoria Barrett (Allen)(Richland, GA), Tres Gatchell (Crystal)(Crawfordville, FL), and Erika Sutter (Michael)(Leesburg, VA); and twelve great - grandchildren, who loved their GG, Savannah, Juliette, Waylon, Grayson, Tanner and Mason Wells (St. Augustine, FL), Liz and Cole Barrett (Richland, GA), Logan and Troy Gatchell (Crawfordville, FL), Matthew and Jackson Sutter (Leesburg, VA). Also surviving is her sister and brother-in-law Dayle and Jack Funyack (Fleming Island, FL) and many loved nieces and nephews.Shirley graduated from Beaver Falls High School and Geneva College in Pennsylvania with a degree in education. She went on to teach in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida for more than thirty years. She was a member and former state secretary of Alpha Delta Kappa. She spent many years at Fullerwood Elementary, R.B. Hunt Elementary and Webster Elementary in St. Augustine, FL.Family, friends and others who knew and were touched by Shirley are invited to memorial services on Friday, July 26th, at 2:00 pm, at Craig's Funeral Home, St. Augustine, FL. Flowers are welcome or donations in Shirley's name can be made to the Samantha Wilson Care Center at Bayview Healthcare in St. Augustine.