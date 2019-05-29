|
|
Shirley Joanne Howe
Shirley Joanne Howe, 89, St. Augustine, passed away May 26, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. She was born in St. Michael, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late James and Alva Oswalt. Joanne retired from the State of Florida after 30 years of service as a Public Assistance Counselor. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. Interment will take place at Crosby Lake Cemetery, Starke, FL at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, C.R. "Lucky" Howe, Jr., St. Augustine; three children, David P. Howe (Judy), Pensacola, Noreen Faye Whittemore (David), Starke, Dale K. Howe, Savannah, GA; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Neil, and Horace Oswalt.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday May 31, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel King officiating.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019