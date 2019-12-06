Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Schultz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae Schultz Obituary
Shirley Mae Schultz
Shirley M. Schultz, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Flagler Hospital. Shirley retired to St. Augustine in 2006 to be near her beloved daughter, Michel Gledhill and Michel's husband Russell. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends at the pool, feeding snacks to her canine worshipers and most of all, being with her extended family which included many neighbors in her community. She is survived by her daughter, Michel (Russell); granddaughter, Tracy Ege (Ryan); grandson, Todd Gledhill; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Ege. Graveside services were held in Baltimore on December 4, 2019. Family, friends and others are invited to "A Celebration of Life " (location and date TBD). A donation can be made to the .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -