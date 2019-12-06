|
|
Shirley Mae Schultz
Shirley M. Schultz, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Flagler Hospital. Shirley retired to St. Augustine in 2006 to be near her beloved daughter, Michel Gledhill and Michel's husband Russell. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends at the pool, feeding snacks to her canine worshipers and most of all, being with her extended family which included many neighbors in her community. She is survived by her daughter, Michel (Russell); granddaughter, Tracy Ege (Ryan); grandson, Todd Gledhill; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Ege. Graveside services were held in Baltimore on December 4, 2019. Family, friends and others are invited to "A Celebration of Life " (location and date TBD). A donation can be made to the .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019