Shirley McGlocking
Shirley M.McGlocking transitioned from labor to reward on May 2, 2020 at the Bailey Center.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday May 16, 2020 @11:00 am-Evergreen Cemetery
Guest are welcome to sign the guestbook from 5:00-6:30 at Mt. Olive United Holy Church ( Friday).
She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted family her Sons, Grandchildren, Siblings, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends .
CDC/STATE AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINE WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C.Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020.