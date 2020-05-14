Shirley McGlocking
1949 - 2020
Shirley McGlocking
Shirley M.McGlocking transitioned from labor to reward on May 2, 2020 at the Bailey Center.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday May 16, 2020 @11:00 am-Evergreen Cemetery
Guest are welcome to sign the guestbook from 5:00-6:30 at Mt. Olive United Holy Church ( Friday).
She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted family her Sons, Grandchildren, Siblings, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends .
CDC/STATE AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINE WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C.Chase, LFD

Published in St. Augustine Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
