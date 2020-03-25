|
|
Shirley Michel Jennings
Shirley Michel Jennings, 74 passed away Friday, March 20, with her beloved husband David (Terry) Jennings by her side. Born March 20, 1945, in Walton, New York, Shirley was preceded in death by her father Charles Albert, mother, Helen (Laux) Michel and brother, Donald E. Michel. In addition to her husband Terry, Shirley leaves behind her sister Nancy Michel and husband Larry Sinnock of Silverdale, WA, nephew Charles and wife Lynda (Duguay) Michel of Rowley, MA, nephew David and wife Kristal Waldron of Pittsburg, PA, a niece Michele Johnson of Port Orchard, WA, Her very dear and longtime friend Carol Domingoes and her Loving Schnauzer Sadie who was always by her side.
Shirley was retired from the Florida Department of Military Affairs, where she was a Personnel Officer.
Shirley and Terry were active members of Good News Church on Wildwood Drive in St. Augustine, FL. Shirley loved the Lord and loved helping others. She served with Terry for many years as Small Group Leaders. She and Terry loved traveling throughout the United States and Canada. They shared a special fondness for Alaska, where they ventured many times for some fabulous wilderness experiences walking among grizzlies, hiking over glaciers, kayaking among the humpback whales, horseback riding through glacial streams and flightseeing over snowcapped mountains, glaciers, and icefields. Shirley also enjoyed arts and crafts, particularly enjoying scrapbooking and making photo albums of their many adventures and treasured keepsakes of her family. Shirley always added a spark of joy to family gatherings with her sense of humor and infectious giggle.
A virtual memorial service for Shirley is planned for April 14, 2020 at 6:00pm and can be accessed at: facebook.com/goodnewslovesWW.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020