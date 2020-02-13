Home

Coleman's Mortuary
8824 West Church Street
Hastings, FL 32145
(904) 692-1160
Sophia Wesley


1971 - 2020
Sophia Wesley Obituary
Sophia Wesley
Sophia Lorraine Wesley, 48, of Hastings was born on Saturday, July 17, 1971 to James Wesley and Willie Mae Tucker. On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Sophia transitioned from this life to her eternal life in Armstrong, FL.
She leaves to cherish her memories, A devoted mother, Willie Mae Tucker; Her loving soulmate of 28 years, Steven "Pete" Douglas, daughters, Sieda Wesley, Stephanie Douglas; sons, Dennell Wesley and Justin Whitty; grandson, Timarion "King" Seymour; sisters, Evonski (Larry) Tucker, Melissa (Rickey) Tucker, Rosa (Tony) Waters, Helen(Joe) Wright, Sandra (William) Wesley-Simpson, Paula (Earl) Ward, Blondie (James) Jones, and Alice Wesley; A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The viewing will be 6:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Pompey's Temple Church of God in Christ, Elder Randall Chestnut, Pastor and eulogist. The Homegoing Celebration will be 2:00p.m. Saturday, February 14, 20202 at The Walter E. Harris Gymnasium in Hastings, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
