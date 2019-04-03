|
Sophie Perrie 88, left us on March 16, 2019 at home in St. Augustine. Memorial graveside services for her will be held at Craig Memorial Park 2600 Old Moultrie Rd., 12:00 PM April 5, 2019. Sophie will be remembered as a sweet, loving and caring person. She will be missed by so many that she helped take care of and loved with all her heart.
Sophie is survived by her son Tommy Sr and wife Frances Perrie of St. Augustine. Her best friend and sister in law Doris Lane. Her Grandchildren Joshua, Dustin, Tommy Jr., Steven, Chelsea, Kiely and Husband Zack, Ronald and Hayden. Six Great-Grandchildren Raeana, Kamryn, Payson, Julian, Dakota and Ariel. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and so many family members that she loved dearly.
